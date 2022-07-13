Pundit makes it clear Arsenal man has no future at the Emirates

Hector Bellerin did well on loan at Real Betis last season, and he even won a trophy with the La Liga side.

Most of us expected them to find the funds to make his transfer permanent, but that hasn’t been the case, and he is now a part of the Arsenal group in preseason training.

The right-back was surplus to requirements at the Emirates last season, and it is likely still the same case.

With Cedric Soares and Takehiro Tomiyasu ahead of him on the pecking order, a permanent transfer is likely on the cards.

Former Aston Villa and Tottenham man, Alan Hutton, admits the Spaniard’s time at the Emirates is over already.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think his time might be up if I’m totally honest.

“Before his serious injuries he was lightening quick, he was a regular and he looked like he’d probably be there forever. It’s not quite worked out that way the last couple of seasons.

“I think it was the right decision for him to go out on loan and play. Back home in his own country, he probably felt good being back there and things like that, so it was a good move.

“Now [Takehiro] Tomiyasu has come in and I think when he’s fit he’s been exceptional. I don’t see Bellerin pushing him out.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

As long as we don’t consider Bellerin good enough to earn a new deal, his career with us is almost as good as over.

The full-back has served us for over a decade, and it is time to allow him to explore other parts of his career.

Hopefully, he will find a suitor that will take him on from this season.

