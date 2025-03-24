Pundit names a favourite to sign Arsenal attacking target

Arsenal are in contention to sign Viktor Gyökeres at the end of the season, with the club hoping to secure his signature ahead of their rivals.

The Swedish forward is among the most sought-after players in European football and has been in outstanding form for Sporting CP. He has established himself as one of the most prolific goal scorers in the world, consistently delivering impressive performances both domestically and in European competitions.

Many Arsenal supporters believe Gyökeres could be the ideal striker to strengthen their squad, particularly given his ability to find the back of the net with regularity. However, the Gunners are not the only club interested in acquiring his services, as Manchester United are also reportedly keen on signing him.

A key factor in United’s pursuit of Gyökeres is their recently appointed manager, Rúben Amorim. The Portuguese coach played a pivotal role in developing the striker during their time together at Sporting CP, helping him reach his current level of excellence. Given their strong working relationship, there is growing speculation that Gyökeres could be inclined to reunite with Amorim at Old Trafford.

According to Football Insider, pundit Mick Brown believes Manchester United are currently leading the race for his signature. He stated:

“United are the front runners at the moment.

“He knows what Rúben Amorim wants him to do, he knows the system, and that means it shouldn’t take him long to adapt to the move.

“They’ve got a good relationship, Gyökeres and Amorim, which always helps.”

While Gyökeres is undoubtedly one of the finest strikers in world football, Arsenal must acknowledge the competitive nature of the transfer market. Given his exceptional talent and proven goal-scoring ability, it is only natural that multiple elite clubs are vying for his signature.

Although Arsenal would benefit significantly from securing his services, it would be unrealistic to assume they are the outright favourites to complete the transfer. With Manchester United’s strong interest and the appeal of reuniting with Amorim, the Gunners may face a significant challenge in their pursuit of the Swedish international.

Nonetheless, Arsenal’s ambition to strengthen their squad remains clear, and they are expected to explore all possibilities to sign a top-class striker ahead of the new season.

