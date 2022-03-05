Micah Richards has claimed that James Ward Prowse is the most underrated player in the Premier League, with the Saints star being linked with Arsenal of late.

The 27 year-old has become known as somewhat of a set piece specialist in recent seasons, with very few players in the world who could challenge him from a dead ball.

While Jason Cundy told HITC that he would the ideal signing this summer for Arsenal just this week, Micah Richards has described him as the most underrated player in the division ‘for years’.

“Yes, he’s the most underrated player in the Premier League for years,” Micah told Gary Neville on the LadBible YouTube channel. “People say he doesn’t have mobility but not for me. He works hard, he’s always 7/10. He has a great right foot.

“You know what lets him down? Because he’s so good at free-kicks – like David Beckham – people forget about all the other stuff he’s good at.”

I’m a big fan of JWP, and it does surprise me that he appears to go under the radar with his consistency for Southampton. That kind of is the manner of his club however. Danny Ings was on fire for them before leaving for Aston Villa, and even he wasn’t given the plaudits that he should have as the south coast club continue to go about their business without challenging for the European places, nor battling relegation.

Do you agree that Ward-Prowse would be a hit in north London? Would he get more credit playing in our side than he does now?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta’s FULL pre-Watford press conference 11.45 mins