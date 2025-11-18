Pundit names Arsenal man as one of the top five in Premier League

Ben Foster has identified David Raya as one of the top five goalkeepers currently playing in the Premier League. Since his move from Brentford to Arsenal, Raya has impressed consistently, securing back-to-back Golden Glove awards and establishing himself as one of the most reliable custodians in the league. The Spaniard’s performances have often been spectacular, with several saves described as jaw-dropping, and he is widely regarded as a goalkeeper with significant potential for further improvement.

Despite Raya’s achievements, the Premier League remains home to numerous world-class goalkeepers. The arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma at Manchester City this summer has only intensified the competition, underscoring the high standard required to be considered among the league’s elite. Raya, however, will be targeting a third consecutive Golden Glove this season, and his performances suggest that he remains capable of achieving that feat.

Foster Names the Premier League’s Best

Speaking on Talk Sport, former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster acknowledged the strength of goalkeeping in England’s top division, while stopping short of naming Raya as the outright best. He commented:

“I will say that I think there’s some unbelievable goalkeeping going on in the Premier League at this moment in time. So I’ve got Emi Martinez, Aston Villa, Alisson, Liverpool, David Raya, Arsenal, Gigi Donnarumma at Man City, and Caoimhin Kelleher at Brentford. I think at this moment in time, [they] are probably the best goalkeepers.”

Foster’s assessment highlights the competitive environment that Raya is operating in. Alongside Martinez, Alisson, Donnarumma, and Kelleher, Raya is recognised as part of an elite group of goalkeepers who have consistently demonstrated their quality in one of the most demanding leagues in world football.

Raya’s Continued Impact at Arsenal

Raya’s presence between the posts has been a stabilising factor for Arsenal, and his ability to make decisive saves has contributed significantly to the team’s defensive record. While he has already achieved considerable success, the Spaniard’s trajectory suggests that he could further enhance his reputation over the coming seasons. With the challenge of competing against other world-class goalkeepers in the Premier League, Raya’s performances will be closely watched, both by supporters and pundits, as he seeks to maintain his place among the division’s elite.

