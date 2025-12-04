Pundit names Arsenal man as the best player in the league

Declan Rice delivered another authoritative performance in Arsenal’s win over Brentford last night, despite being forced to leave the match early because of injury. Since joining the Gunners for a record fee, the midfielder has developed into a superb box-to-box presence whose influence has grown with every match. His progression has been evident both game by game and season by season, making this campaign his strongest in an Arsenal shirt so far.

Arsenal possesses several highly gifted players capable of becoming decisive figures in their push for the league title, yet Rice continues to distinguish himself whenever he is on the pitch. His consistency and leadership have become central to the team’s approach, and his form has reached a level that makes him virtually undroppable. Should Arsenal achieve their title ambitions, he would be a compelling candidate for Player of the Season, a testament to the impact he has made.

Rice’s Consistency and Influence

In the Brentford fixture, he once again delivered the high standards expected of him, controlling key phases of play before injury curtailed his evening. His command of midfield spaces, ability to break lines and calm presence in transitions have become defining elements of Arsenal’s structure. Even short spells in matches frequently reveal his importance, as he sets the tempo and provides balance across the pitch.

Such reliability has strengthened Arsenal’s confidence in tight moments and contributed to their resilience throughout the season. Rice’s performances have demonstrated both maturity and versatility, attributes that continue to elevate the team’s overall quality.

Praise from the Pundits

His latest display drew strong admiration from pundit Stephen Warnock, who praised him as reported by the Metro. Warnock said, ‘I could pick out of a lot of the Arsenal team when it comes to who I think has been the best this season, but Declan Rice has been outstanding. He’s the best player in the league at the moment. He’s been phenomenal this season and it suits him playing higher up the pitch.’

The recognition reflects the scale of Rice’s contribution and reinforces his status as one of the Premier League’s most influential performers this season.

