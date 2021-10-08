Pundit names Arsenal pair who are ‘heartbeat’ of the team

Noel Whelan has claimed that Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka are the ‘heartbeat’ of the Arsenal side, adding that nothing will hold them back.

The Gunners academy products have emerged through the ranks to become key players in the current first-team squad, and even the signing of Martin Odegaard hasn’t disrupted the pair’s progress.

The duo have been amongst our better performers already this term as well, but that hasn’t stopped us from being linked with further alternatives for our three roles in behind the striker, including Nabil Fekir, who has been strongly linked with us in a number of previous windows.

Whelan was asked if he believed a signing in the shape of Fekir could hamper ESR’s progress this week, but the former forward insisted that nothing would hamper the Arsenal star.

“I don’t think anything is going to hold Smith-Rowe back,” Whelan told the Football Insider.

“He is now the heartbeat of that club along with Saka.

“They were the shining light of Arsenal’s dismal season last year and they are the future.

“They’re setting the standards ahead of all the international, big-money stars at the club.

“You would want to build the team around those two, looking at how influential and passionate they are.

“They have a real desire to play for Arsenal and that’s what the fans want to see – someone willing to leave it all out there on the pitch after 90 minutes.

“The effect they’re having on the more experienced players around them is possibly even bringing out better performances in them.”

I have to agree that Smith Rowe is already a force that looks difficult to overlook against any opposition, and I’m not entirely sure we should even be looking at Fekir as a potential addition to our squad at present. IF we was however, it should be Nicolas Pepe who should be heeding the warning, as well as our younger contenders Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli.

Do you believe that Arsenal would be looking at Smith Rowe as one of our weaker players in the starting XI, and his area of the team one which we could improve on? Would Fekir improve our starting XI?

