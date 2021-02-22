Pundit names Arsenal players who did well in City loss

Jamie Redknapp has singled out Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney for praise after Manchester City beat Arsenal 1-0.

The Citizens earned their 18th consecutive win as they look to win an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Arsenal wanted to build on their 4-2 win over Leeds in their last Premier League game, even though they struggled against Benfica in the Europa League.

Not many of their players stood up to be counted with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang particularly disappointing once again.

Redknapp says the contribution of Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard and the Arsenal captain did not impress him, but the left-sided players stood up to the occasion.

Explaining that even in Arsenal’s defeat, Saka and Tierney were their most dangerous players on the night.

“Yeah I think [Tierney] did [well] and I think Saka as well,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports as quoted by Express Sports.

“I didn’t see enough from Pepe, very disappointing. Odegaard didn’t do enough.

“Aubameyang, I know he got a hat-trick last week but he was off the pace.

“He got bullied by the two centre-backs of Man City. So I didn’t see enough in that respect.

“He brought on [Emile] Smith Rowe but it’s hard because when the game’s going away from you it becomes very difficult.

“But I think down that left-hand side with Saka and Tierney always looks dangerous.”

Both players will now look to build on that performance when Arsenal takes on Benfica in their Europa League return leg later this week. Hopefully, other players will also have an excellent game.