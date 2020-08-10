Pundit names asking price for Gunners target – not cheap

Former Gunner John Hartson says Celtic should demand as much as £40 million for Arsenal target, Odsonne Edouard.

The Frenchman has been in fine form since he joined the Scottish Champions initially on-loan in 2017.

Since the Hoops sold Moussa Dembele, Edouard has emerged as their main man, but being that the Scottish league isn’t one of the biggest in Europe, it is probably only a matter of time before he is sold.

The Gunners have made him a target to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is currently negotiating with the club over a new deal.

They want the Gabon striker to stay with them, but he might have gotten his head turned by a move away from the Emirates.

If Arsenal has to sell Aubameyang, this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer, then Edouard remains one of their top targets to replace him and Hartson thinks the Hoops should demand top dollar.

He said via Sun Sports: “The manager and board want him to stay, but the club have been known to sell players when the right offer comes in.

“What would you price him at now? £40million?

“Moussa Dembele went for £20m and Chelsea were looking to pay £70m for him.

“Why would Celtic let Edouard go cheap? If you are going to sell him you need to get top dollar for him.

“He realises he could become one of the immortals as this is unprecedented what Celtic are looking to achieve this season.

“If they can get Edouard to stay it is a massive coup for the club.

“They will get bids and I mean serious bids, but ultimately it will all come down to Edouard.

“I don’t think it is about the money as he will earn serious money as he is a young boy and it will all come down to him.”