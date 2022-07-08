Pundit names one area Arsenal has to still strengthen in this transfer window

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Mikel Arteta to add a new winger to his squad in this transfer window.

The Spanish manager has added some fine players to his group so far, but we expect new names to still join before the transfer window shuts.

The Gunners have several positions that need to be strengthened, but the arrival of Gabriel Jesus means they probably don’t need another striker.

Former Aston Villa man, Agbonlahor says they have enough strikers, but they need a new winger, he tells Football Insider:

“They are Ok in the striker department. Maybe one more if they can but if not it is not the worst position to be in. Other teams have had two strikers in a season and been fine.

“For me, they need another winger. They were talking about Raphinha and it didn’t work out.

“Saka, Smith Rowe and Martinelli are very good players but they are young and will have a dip in form. Pepe hasn’t worked, they need one more.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our team has so many positions that need to be strengthened, and the wing is one of them.

A move for a new winger is pivotal, and it is illustrated by the fact that Mikel Arteta wanted to add Raphinha to his squad recently.

We need to search for another top-wide talent while looking to get rid of Nicolas Pepe for good.