Pundit names one Arsenal player that has frustrated their fans this season

Former Norwich City goalkeeper, Robert Green has identified Willian as one player that has been frustrating to Arsenal’s fans in this campaign.

The Gunners signed the Brazilian on a free transfer in the summer after he left Chelsea following a seven-year stay with the Blues.

He had been in fine form towards the end of last season and that convinced Mikel Arteta to give him a three-year deal.

Chelsea refused that demand and it looked like their loss would be Arsenal’s gain.

However, Willian has proven to be a terrible buy for the Gunners with the Brazilian struggling for form all season.

Most top Arsenal stars, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, haven’t been pulling their weight in recent games, but Green reckons none of them has had a poorer season when compared to Willian.

He says Arsenal fans have been frustrated by his arrival and says earning a three-year deal from the Gunners is a bonus for him.

“Arsenal fans have been frustrated with Willian since his arrival,” said Green to Optus Sports via Premier League Productions.

“And if you ask the Chelsea fans, they will tell you the same thing.

“Three years was the surprise. Chelsea offering him one, not sure he would have taken two, but three was a bonus.”