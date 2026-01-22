Pundit names one team that can stop Arsenal winning the Champions League

Arsenal have arguably been the standout team in the Champions League this season, but Alan Shearer believes there is still one club capable of preventing the Gunners from lifting the trophy. Despite Arsenal’s flawless run so far, the former striker feels the outcome is far from decided.

Arsenal’s historic run in Europe

Arsenal have become the only team to win all of their first seven matches in the Champions League this term, an achievement that underlines their dominance in the competition. By doing so, they have already secured qualification for the round of 16 and avoided the playoff stage, giving them valuable time to rest and prepare for the knockout rounds.

Mikel Arteta’s side is clearly motivated by the chance to make history. This group of players is determined to become the first generation of Arsenal stars to deliver European glory by winning the Champions League. The club came close two decades ago, reaching the final before losing to Barcelona, and that disappointment still lingers in the club’s history.

This season offers a renewed opportunity. Arsenal have combined control, intensity and confidence in their European performances, making it difficult to identify an opponent they cannot overcome. Their consistency has set them apart, and belief continues to grow that they can take the final step that has previously eluded them.

Shearer backs PSG threat

Despite Arsenal’s form, Shearer believes Paris Saint Germain remain the biggest obstacle in their path. PSG are the defending champions, and their experience at the highest level is seen as a decisive factor. Speaking, as cited by Give Me Sport, Shearer explained why he feels the French side could have the edge.

He said, “But I just think because of what PSG did last year, the players that they have, I’m just going to edge it with PSG. But Arsenal won’t be far away.”

While PSG’s status as holders commands respect, Arsenal have arguably been the stronger team during this campaign. Each season brings different challenges, and past success does not guarantee future results. With momentum firmly on their side, Arsenal will believe they are capable of overcoming any opponent, including PSG, as they chase the ultimate prize in European football.