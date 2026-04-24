Pundit names the Arsenal games that could have the most effect

Micah Richards hopes Arsenal end this season well, but he believes their Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid could drain them physically and mentally.

Arsenal are competing for the Champions League crown this season, with Atletico Madrid standing between them and a place in the final. Their remaining Premier League fixtures also demand consistency, and the added European schedule makes the run in significantly more demanding than a league-only campaign would be, while also increasing physical strain on the squad across a congested fixture list.

Champions League challenge

Richards has warned that the semi-final could be extremely demanding, particularly given Atletico Madrid’s style under Diego Simeone, as reported by The Mirror:

“When we talk about Arsenal, it’s all this ‘they’ve bottled it’ on social media. They’ve not bottled it! They just opened the door for Man City. It’s still in their hands, they can do it.

“It’s just about what those games in the Champions League take out of them, because Atletico Madrid and Simeone are going to grind them down.”

Even the remaining Premier League fixtures are expected to be difficult, but Arsenal will believe they can maintain focus across both competitions if they manage their energy levels effectively and stay consistent in key moments. This makes rotation and recovery even more important at this stage of the season.

Season outlook and focus

Arsenal remain focused on competing for major honours this season, with Richards expecting them to keep fighting despite the physical demands of European knockout football and the pressure of a title race as they aim to remain competitive in both domestic and European competitions.

Ultimately, their ability to balance domestic and European commitments will determine how strong they finish the campaign, and staying disciplined will be key to turning potential into success, particularly given the demands of top-level competition across multiple fronts.