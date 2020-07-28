Pundit names the Arsenal youngster that has impressed him the most this season

Former Arsenal player, Stewart Robson, has named Bukayo Saka as the Arsenal youngster that has impressed him the most this season.

Saka has been one of the shining lights in the Arsenal first team this season, with the English teenager showing that he can outperform players that are older than him in the team.

He is naturally a left-winger, but he has filled in at numerous positions with ease at the Emirates this season and that has made him even more important to Mikel Arteta.

He isn’t the only youngster that has impressed in the Arsenal team this season with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Kieran Tierney proving to be valuable additions to the Arsenal team.

However, Saka is the youngster that has impressed Robson the most and he recently talked about it on ESPN via Metro Sports.

He spoke in glowing terms about the teenager and also hailed Tierney and others.

‘The one that’s impressed me most of the young players is Saka,’

‘I think he’s versatile in where he can play, which is not always a bonus, because he gets moved from one place to another, we’ve seen him play at left-wing back, wide right.

‘I would say Tierney looks to be a very good player, certainly going forward, he’s got lots of energy, I think he’s still got to work on the defensive side of the game, which we talk about a lot with full-backs these days.

‘Is Nketiah going to be a top class player? Maybe not.

‘Martinelli is a player I think when I’ve seen him play he looks as though he’s got an eye for goal, he’s got plenty of pace, he works hard, but is he a centre-forward or a left-winger? That’s what they’ve got to find out with Mikel Arteta.

‘But I would say Saka looks the one player at the moment that can stay in the side and be better and better.’