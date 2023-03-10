Pundit names the defining moments in Arsenal’s season so far

Alan Hutton believes the comeback wins against Bournemouth and Aston Villa will be considered among the defining ones if Arsenal wins the league.

The Gunners have remained top of the standings despite suffering several setbacks and it seemed they would drop points again in the match against Bournemouth, but they came back to win 3-2.

As the season nears its ending, moments like that will prove to be very important and Hutton believes so. He says to Football Insider:

“I definitely think that if Arsenal do go on to win the league then they’ll look back on these moments.

“Scoring late on in games, the 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth and coming back against Aston Villa – these are the moments that can define a season

“They’ve shown something and I’ve not seen it in a long time in an Arsenal team, that fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wins are what eventually deliver trophies and when you come back to earn victories, it shows the club has the character needed to make things happen.

We must not always wait to earn the points the hard way and make things easier for ourselves by starting on the front foot against certain opponents.

We expect the boys to correct their recent trend of conceding too many goals before the next matches because it will cost us wins in different competitions.

WATCH – Arteta is not happy with the Arsenal defenders for conceding simple goals……

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids