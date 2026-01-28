Pundit names the favourites to win the Champions League this season

Peter Crouch has named the three clubs he believes can win the Champions League this season, as Arsenal is just a few hours away from completing all their league phase matches unbeaten. The Gunners have delivered a remarkable campaign in the competition so far, and there are only a few observers who would doubt that they could emerge as champions at the end of the season.

It has been one of their finest seasons in recent years, with the team performing at an exceptionally high level for much of the campaign. Following last term’s run to the semifinals of the Champions League, Arsenal will be eager to progress further in Europe and achieve a deeper run this season. With the quality of their squad and the leadership of their manager, the team is well-positioned to reach the next stage in European football and has a genuine opportunity to lift the trophy when the season concludes.

Arsenal’s Bid for European Glory

While Crouch believes Arsenal can win the Champions League, he also considers other clubs to be strong contenders. He said, as quoted by the Metro, “I can see a club like Liverpool going for it. Do I think they will? They’ll probably just fall short, maybe. I think I look at Bayern Munich, Arsenal, PSG, there’s still some top teams in there. It’s very difficult to do but they’ve got as good a chance as any,”

Crouch’s assessment highlights the competitive nature of the tournament, emphasising that while Arsenal are in outstanding form, several other European giants remain capable of claiming the trophy. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both established names with strong squads, while PSG continues to boast world-class talent, making the race for the Champions League title highly unpredictable.

Champions League Contenders Remain Strong

Fans across the continent will be watching closely as the knockout stages approach, with every match carrying the potential to reshape the competition and confirm which clubs are truly worthy of lifting the coveted trophy. The tournament demands consistency, strategy, and skill at every stage, and while Arsenal are among the favourites, Crouch’s view reflects that success in Europe remains open to several elite sides.