Pundit names the key player that can help Arsenal win North London derby

Arsenal will face Tottenham this weekend after their midweek game against Chelsea, and the North London derby is already being considered a bigger fixture than the match against the Blues.

While Arsenal will host Chelsea, their game against Spurs will be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is known as one of the toughest grounds for any club to visit.

Both games will be tough for the Gunners, who now need to win all their remaining matches of the season.

They have several impressive players in their squad, and many of them are consistently making an impact.

One standout performer is Martin Odegaard, who is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career at the Emirates so far.

Pundit Garth Crooks has now tipped the Norwegian to be the player who can help Arsenal secure victory in the North London derby against Spurs.

He said on the BBC after Arsenal’s win against Wolves:

“Now the scene is set for the Gunners’ big showdown next Sunday against Spurs. The atmosphere will be febrile as usual but with Odegaard in the side, Arsenal may come out of this encounter with their title hopes still very much intact.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is living up to expectations as our captain, and we need him to stay consistent in the next few games as well.

