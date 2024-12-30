Pundit names the player he thinks is the perfect replacement for Saka

Arsenal is considering making a move in the January transfer window to secure a player capable of replacing Bukayo Saka after the English winger sustained an injury that is expected to keep him out for around two months. Saka’s absence leaves a significant gap in Mikel Arteta’s team, one that has proven difficult to fill effectively so far.

As one of Arsenal’s most dependable and consistent performers, Saka has been virtually irreplaceable since his emergence in the first team. Consequently, the Gunners had not prioritised signing a high-profile alternative to him before now, banking on his durability and form. However, this approach has backfired with Saka’s current injury, forcing Arteta to deploy Gabriel Martinelli as a makeshift replacement on the right wing.

Martinelli, while a key player for Arsenal on the left flank, has struggled to replicate Saka’s impact when shifted to the opposite side. His recent performances suggest that he is not a long-term solution for this role, further highlighting the urgent need for reinforcements in the January window.

One potential solution has been identified by former Arsenal midfielder Adrian Clarke, who suggested that Mohammed Kudus could be the perfect fit to fill the void left by Saka. Speaking to TalkSport, Clarke said:

“Mohammed Kudus is a player that Arsenal have had a long-term interest in. He is a perfect Bukayo Saka replacement who can also do a job up front. A wonderful traveller with the ball at his feet. Could Arsenal test West Ham United’s resolve with an offer this month?”

Kudus, who joined West Ham United from Ajax, has been in impressive form this season, showcasing his versatility and technical ability across various attacking positions. His skill set aligns with what Arsenal needs during Saka’s absence, and he could also provide additional options in attack even after Saka’s return.

Saka’s injury is a major blow to Arsenal’s ambitions, and the Gunners may need to invest heavily to secure a high-quality alternative. If Arsenal decides to pursue Kudus, they would need to make a compelling offer to West Ham, a club unlikely to part with one of their prized assets without significant compensation.

With Arsenal aiming to sustain their title challenge in the Premier League and remain competitive in Europe, signing a capable alternative to Saka could prove crucial in maintaining momentum during this challenging period.