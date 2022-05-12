Pundit names the player that will be key for Arsenal against Tottenham

Chris Sutton has named Bukayo Saka as the danger man in the Arsenal team ahead of their match against Tottenham today.

The Englishman has been the Gunners’ key player so far and he has been leading their bid to end this campaign well.

His fine performances and important goals are reasons the Gunners can secure a spot in the top four with a win today.

However, Tottenham will be determined to not allow that to happen in their stadium and we expect a very tense game of football.

Sutton has now identified Saka as a key player to keep an eye on. He writes in his Daily Mail column:

“Has anyone checked Saka’s boots for super glue? The way the ball sticks to him, it is a splendid display of control, and Davies has his work cut out for him. As the man on the left of Tottenham’s back three, Saka is his problem.

“If there is one forward that Antonio Conte fears most, it is this 20-year-old, who scored in the reverse fixture in September.

“Who tops Arsenal’s list for goals? Saka. For shots? Saka. For dribbles attempted and completed? Saka. He is only one behind Alexandre Lacazette for assists, too.

“As in all games, the result will largely come down to the head-to-head duels and Saka is someone who can make defenders look foolish.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been a key player for us and we would bank on him to get a result tonight.

Because he rarely disappoints, Spurs might need a special plan to tackle him and ensure he doesn’t influence the game as much as Arsenal will want.

At the end of the day, there would be chances for us and Saka will be pivotal to how we end the fixture.