Pundit names the player who won Arsenal the Sevilla match and its not Jesus

Gabriel Jesus received praise for his outstanding performance in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League, where he scored a goal and provided an assist. His contributions made him stand out as one of Arsenal’s best players in the match.

However, pundit Scott Minto offered a different perspective. Minto believed that while many Arsenal players had strong performances, the star player who significantly contributed to the victory was Declan Rice.

Rice’s performance was particularly noteworthy according to Minto, even though many players on the team performed well in the match against Sevilla.

He said on TalkSport Premier League All Access Podcast:

“I thought actually Declan Rice was superb, everyone talks about Jesus, but I thought Declan Rice was just, without him they wouldn’t have won the game, it was a wonderful performance.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice was great in the match against Sevilla as well, but Jesus was superb and without his goal contributions, we wouldn’t have had a chance to win that game.

Jesus will miss the next few games. Hopefully, Rice will add some more goals to his game.

