Pundit names the positions that Mikel Arteta needs to strengthen when the transfer window reopens

Arsenal’s struggles this season have been well-publicised and Arsenal fans are looking forward to seeing what transfers will be done under Mikel Arteta.

Just like every other team, players have been linked with a move to the Emirates and after asking their players to take pay cuts (BBC), it seems the Gunners might not be spending that much money in the next transfer window.

Regardless of the amount that is made available to Arteta for transfers, there are some positions that Arsenal needs to strengthen when they get the chance to, according to Danny Mills.

The former Premier League star claimed that he hasn’t been surprised by Arsenal’s struggles on the return of football because they have remained how they were before lockdown.

He added that the Gunners have to get the cheque book out and sign a defensive midfielder and good defenders if they want to compete for the top four again.

“They’ve been like that all season,” Mills told talkSPORT via Express Sports.

“Arsenal were very intermittently sporadic and changeable before lockdown, so coming out of it they weren’t going to be any different.

“They can be brilliant to watch and they can play sensational football but they can equally be a disaster and they can make some really basic errors.

“We know their defence has been a little bit up and down, people say Arteta came in and he shored things up a little bit – he hasn’t really.

“They’ve slightly improved since he came in but he needs an overhaul, that’s what he needs.

“He needs two or three top-quality players, a defensive-midfield player, a couple of real solid defenders to give them a chance to start competing for the top four again.

“I’ve not been surprised by Arsenal at all because they’re doing exactly what they did before lockdown.”