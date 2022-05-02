Pundit names three Arsenal players that will join rivals if they don’t win trophies soon

Stan Collymore has named three players who might leave Arsenal if the Gunners don’t get better and start winning trophies.
Mikel Arteta has made them a strong club again, and they might finish this season inside the top four.
That would be a significant improvement on their standing in the last campaign, and it would mean a return to the Champions League since 2017.
The Spaniard is overseeing a major rebuild, and you can sense that his team is on the cusp of something great.
However, no one can predict how much longer it would take before they compete for titles again.
Collymore believes Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli all have the quality to play for a club like Manchester City and Liverpool, and these rivals could poach them soon.
He tells Mirror Football: “Arsenal’s youngsters are the real deal — Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli.
“But the problem is for Arsenal, they may get picked off if the Gunners don’t get to the Promised Land of winning trophies in the next couple of years. I could certainly see Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs being interested in Saka, Smith Rowe and Martinelli — they have a chance of getting into one of those clubs in the next four or five years if they keep developing.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We all know the top clubs admire our players and will fancy their chances of signing them.
However, we are also on an upward trajectory, and in no time, we would challenge for titles.
If that happens, there would be no need for us to worry about losing any of our best players.
Collymore don’t have to worry about us losing our prize possessions, only the blind wouldn’t have seen our upward trajectory
Klopp as an eye on Martinelli that’s for sure after reading what he’s said about him over the last few years .
You only have to look at Jota to see what a top manager can do with players coming in on a lowish transfer fee .
Salah
Mane
Firmino
Milner
With out looking if I remember these were low transfer fees ,Klopp reminds me of the great Arsene in his prime ,getting players in for cheap and making them world class while playing exciting football .
I would be worried with what Stan as said regarding those 3 players if we stand still .
How is he talking bollocks Declan ?
You think those three players mentioned would want to stay at a club that just qualify for competitions that we have no chance of winning .
Saka and Martinelli are to of the best young players I’ve seen at this club in donkeys years
I would suggest he’s talking complete sense regardless if he was a woman beater or not .
