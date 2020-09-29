Pundit names three players that are a frustration to Arsenal’s progress

Roy Keane reckons that Arsenal’s defensive trio of Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Rob Holding is holding the Gunners back.

Arsenal was beaten 3-1 by Liverpool last night in the Premier League and the Gunners used those three defenders as their back three.

They struggled for the duration of the game as Liverpool pressed and attacked them relentlessly.

After the game, Keane appears to give a pass mark to other parts of the Arsenal team apart from their defence, which was made up of those three players.

He claimed that even though he understands that Mikel Arteta’s hands are tied in terms of bringing in new players, there is a big question mark on those three defenders.

Speaking on Monday Night Football as quoted in the Sun, the ex-Manchester United captain said “There’s no getting away from that but he will still want some improvement.

“His hands are tied which is a big problem because he still needs a couple more players in.

“We saw again tonight that defensively – I still think David Luiz, Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding, there’s big question marks over them.

“Luiz still has that mistake in him.”

Arsenal is still in the market for new players, but they are unlikely to land a new defender after bringing in Pablo Mari and Gabriel Magalhaes in the last two transfer window.