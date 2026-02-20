When Arsenal were in the market for a new striker during the summer, they had numerous options to consider. Over the past few seasons, the team had been among the leading scorers in England, despite not possessing a top-class striker to rely on. This led many to speculate that the club could reach a new level if it were able to secure a quality forward.

Arsenal pursued their target with determination and ultimately signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Club, despite interest from several other clubs. The transfer came at a high financial cost, but the Gunners were confident that they were acquiring a player capable of making a major impact.

Gyokeres’ Struggles in England

Since he arrived in England, Gyokeres has faced challenges in finding form in front of goal, prompting some supporters to question whether the club’s decision was correct. Despite this, manager Mikel Arteta continues to express trust in the player’s ability to adapt and succeed in the Premier League.

Former defender Joleon Lescott has highlighted alternative options that Arsenal could have explored. As quoted by the Metro, he said, ‘They brought in Gyokeres because they thought he was the best of the available strikers. It’s easy to say now that Arsenal should have gone for Hugo Ekitike. Joao Pedro is another striker I don’t know why Arsenal didn’t buy.’

The Road Ahead for Arsenal

While some criticism has emerged, the club remains committed to supporting Gyokeres as he adapts to English football. The transfer represents a significant investment, and both the management and the fans are hoping that he will eventually deliver the performances that justified his acquisition. Arsenal’s pursuit of offensive strength underscores their ambition to compete at the highest level, and patience may prove essential in allowing Gyokeres to fulfil his potential.