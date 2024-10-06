Pundit names two wingers he thinks are better than in-form Saka

Bukayo Saka is widely regarded as a world-class player, but pundit Jamie O’Hara does not share that view.

Saka has been in outstanding form for Arsenal, continuously improving with each game. He is also a key figure for the England national team, playing a pivotal role for both club and country.

As one of Arsenal’s leaders, Saka is highly reliable and has been instrumental in the team’s strong performances in both the Premier League and Europe this season.

Recently, he broke Robert Pires’ record for the most Premier League assists by an Arsenal player, and with plenty of time ahead of him, Saka has the potential to set many more records at the club.

Despite Saka arguably being the best winger in the Premier League at the moment, O’Hara has controversially named two players he believes are better than the Arsenal star.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘Bukayo Saka isn’t world class.

‘He’s a great player in a very good team, but I look at guys like Cole Palmer and Lamine Yamal, who in my opinion are world-class players. They’re a level above Saka – it’s as simple as that.

‘Yamal looks set to be the star man at Barcelona for the coming years and you know they’ll win trophies with him, so I’d have him over Saka for starters.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not care if Saka is considered the best in the world or not, he is the best in our team and we will continue to sing his praise.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…