Arsenal have continued their strong start to the Premier League season with consecutive victories, winning their last two domestic matches 2–0 and 1–0 respectively. Although Viktor Gyokeres has not been scoring frequently, his contribution and work rate have proved sufficient to keep the team at the top of the league table ahead of their closest rivals. The Gunners remain focused on their title ambitions, and maintaining consistency in collecting three points each week will be crucial in sustaining their challenge.

The Gunners have assembled a squad capable of scoring goals in abundance, having strengthened significantly during the transfer window with the addition of a high-profile striker and several attacking talents. As the campaign progresses, it is expected that these new arrivals will continue to adapt and integrate seamlessly into the team’s structure. Arsenal’s supporters are optimistic that as the squad gels further, their attacking potential will be fully realised and the team will become even more formidable in front of goal.

Consistency Over High Scorelines

While many fans are hopeful of seeing Arsenal produce more emphatic victories, not everyone believes that dominant scorelines are essential for success. Pundit Mick Brown, as cited by Football Insider, offered his perspective on the team’s approach, suggesting that Arsenal’s strength lies not only in their attack but in their organisation and discipline. He commented, “I don’t see Arsenal as a side who are going to win 4–0 or 5–0 every week, it’s not how they play. If they’re going to be successful this season, it’s going to be built on their solid base. They dominate defensive situations, and then they’ve got enough going forward that they’re always going to nick a goal at some stage.”

A Solid Foundation for a Title Challenge

Brown’s remarks highlight the tactical maturity that Mikel Arteta has instilled in his squad. Rather than prioritising high-scoring matches, Arsenal appear focused on control, balance, and defensive stability. This approach allows them to manage games efficiently while ensuring that even narrow victories contribute significantly to their title pursuit.

With an impressive start to the season and a cohesive strategy in place, Arsenal’s measured blend of defensive strength and attacking intent could prove decisive. As long as they continue to win, regardless of the margin, their pursuit of the Premier League title remains firmly on course.

