Pundit picks a clear winner in the Arsenal v Watford Premier League clash on Sunday

Arsenal will take on Watford in their final game of the Premier League season. The Gunners have nothing to play for as they have been guaranteed to end this season outside the European positions in the league.

It will be understandable if Mikel Arteta decides to rest his top players and instead field the likes of Mesut Ozil who hasn’t featured since the restart, however, the Spaniard has made it clear that he is not looking to do Watford a favour in that game.

If that is the case then one can expect him to field his best players and the Gunners would look to end the season in style by earning all three points.

Mark Lawrenson predicts all Premier League games in his weekly BBC column. The former Liverpool defender also predicted the outcome of the final round of matches, and he has predicted that the Gunners will beat the Hornets 2-0.

Watford needs to beat Arsenal and hope that Aston Villa cannot match their result on the final day of the season to stay up.

Should Lawrenson be proven right, the Gunners might relegate Watford and it will be the best way to show Troy Deeney that we have “cojones”.

Although we have nothing to play for, getting back to winning ways would help our players prepare mentally for the FA Cup final against Chelsea.