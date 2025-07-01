Pundit picks between Gyokeres and Sesko which striker Arsenal should sign

Arsenal remains engaged in discussions with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, though the club intends to sign only one of the two forwards. Mikel Arteta’s side is in urgent need of a striker and is determined to complete a signing before the close of the current transfer window.

Towards the end of last season, numerous players were linked with a move to the club; however, Arsenal has since narrowed its focus to these two candidates. Both Sesko and Gyokeres are eager to make the switch to the Emirates, which means the club must be confident in the decision to proceed with either player.

Sporting Club and RB Leipzig, the respective current clubs of Gyokeres and Sesko, are keen to maximise their financial returns by negotiating the best possible deal for their players. It is expected that Arsenal could end up paying a similar fee regardless of which striker they ultimately choose to acquire.

Arsenal’s Striker Options Under Scrutiny

Former Arsenal player Perry Groves has recently contributed his opinion on the debate, sharing his perspective on the best fit for the team in its current state. As reported by Talk Sport, he stated, ‘100 per cent, I would sign Viktor Gyokeres.’ Groves elaborated on his reasoning, explaining, ‘He’s five years down the line in knowing his trade. At 22, you’re still learning, you’re raw whereas Gyokeres has proven he can score goals.’

Groves highlighted Gyokeres’ experience across multiple competitive environments, including the Championship, the Portuguese league, and the Champions League. ‘He’s proven he can score goals in the Championship, over in Portugal, and his record in the Champions League is good as well. At every level, he’s proven he can score goals,’ he added.

The Club’s Strategic Priorities

Both Sesko and Gyokeres are considered capable additions who could strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options. However, the urgency of the transfer window means it would be advantageous for the club to finalise the signing of one player sooner rather than later. Securing a reliable striker is crucial for Mikel Arteta’s ambitions this season, and the decision will significantly impact the team’s performance going forward.

Perry Groves’ assessment reflects the practical considerations Arsenal must weigh between experience and potential. Ultimately, the club’s choice will depend on balancing immediate needs with long-term prospects, while ensuring financial terms meet their expectations.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…