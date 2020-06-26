Pundit picks out Arsenal player that Mikel Arteta should build his team around

Arsenal has had a topsy-turvy season in this campaign, but one positive that the fans can take away from it is that there are some exciting youngsters in the Arsenal system.

The Gunners have seen the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka take their chances to shine this season.

While the campaign itself has been underwhelming for the most part, these youngsters have given the club and fans something to cheer about.

One player that has caught the attention of football fans around the country is Saka, and Jamie Redknapp has tipped the young Englishman to become the cornerstone of this Arsenal team.

Just like most fans, the former Liverpool midfielder admitted that he had been excited every time he watches the youngster play and he claimed that if he was in charge, he would build his team around him.

“I’m a big fan of Saka. He looks the real deal that young man. So exciting to watch,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports as quoted by the Mirror.

“He’s the sort of player you want to build your team around, not players that are in the squad and the next minute they’re not.

“He’s got so much talent, goes past people, goal threat, at 18 years of age.”

Saka is currently negotiating with Arsenal over a new deal and the Gunners will hope that they can sign him on to a new deal sooner rather than later.