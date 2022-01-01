Pundit pinpoints what Arsenal are lacking after unlucky defeat

Former Manchester United man, Danny Higginbotham has pointed out a lack of discipline as Arsenal’s big problem after their 2-1 loss to Manchester City this afternoon.

Arsenal took the lead through Bukayo Saka and looked good enough to earn all the points.

However, a penalty conceded and a red card for Gabriel Magalhaes within 3 minutes of each other cost Mikel Arteta’s men all the points.

It was a very winnable game and Arsenal looked in control of the fixture before they conceded the equaliser.

Higginbotham admits things are looking bright for the Gunners, but he also warns they need to be more disciplined and manage their matches much better.

He tweeted: “As bright as things are looking for Arsenal they still need to be more disciplined and manage games better. That’s where the lack of experience in the team gets the better of them. Also some of the more experienced players need to take more control”

Just Arsenal Opinion

A clear lack of discipline and control cost us the points against City in this fixture and we need to fix that before we can reach the next level.

A defeat may have been inevitable at some point after our brilliant run of form recently, however, we had this game in our own hands and threw it away because we weren’t cool enough.

Hopefully, the team will learn from this and manage future matches much better.