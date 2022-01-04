Pundit pinpoints why he thinks Arsenal will miss out on a top-four spot

Former Liverpool man, Danny Murphy believes Arsenal’s poor away form will cost them a place in the top four eventually.

The Gunners have broken into the Champions League places and have been in good shape in the last few weeks.

Manchester City beat them 2-1 in their last league game, but even in that defeat, they showed great character.

Their home form is admirable, but when they travel, it is hard to trust them to perform well.

Murphy believes it is this inconsistency on their travels that would eventually cost them a place in the top four.

He tells TalkSport: “’I think Arsenal’s biggest problem is away from home. At home, they’ve been okay but away from home, when they come up against decent opposition, they tend to fall short.

‘I’m talking about [Man] City, [Man] United, Liverpool – losing all those games and not well.

‘They’ve not shown enough resilience and confidence and quality to look like they can break into the top four.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Finishing inside the top four would be a major achievement this season, and we are in a good position to achieve that now.

There are a few more away matches to play, and this second half of the campaign offers us the chance to change our performances in them.

Mikel Arteta has a stable team now and would hope his players can keep their concentration and reach for their end of season goals.