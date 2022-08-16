Pundit points out Arsenal’s weak point and expects them to concede a lot of goals

Jamie O’Hara has hinted Arsenal’s weak spot is their full-back, and he expects them to concede a lot of goals this season because of that.

The Gunners have added Oleksandr Zinchenko to their squad, and the Ukrainian has moved ahead of Kieran Tierney on the pecking order at the Emirates.

He is a very experienced and successful left-back, having spent his last few seasons on the books of Manchester City.

He brings something new and different to the Arsenal attack and he could be in the team for a long time.

However, O’Hara believes he is not defensively good enough and that could be a reason why Arsenal will concede many goals this season.

“Arsenal will concede goals, in the full-back areas you can get at them,” he said on TalkSport.

“I like Oleksandr Zinchenko but he’s not great one vs one so I think that will be an issue for them position-wise.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have added William Saliba to our defence in this window and the Frenchman has made it much stronger.

Zinchenko alone cannot stop a team from scoring, but if the whole backline communicates, they could cover for him when he steps forward.

If he struggles in one-on-one defending, we expect Mikel Arteta to help him get better at that.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for all Gooners to savour….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids