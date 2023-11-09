Pundit praises Arsenal star for always being ready to help the team

Leandro Trossard has received praise for his role as a game-changing player in numerous matches for Arsenal.

The Belgian joined the Gunners in January from Brighton after the club’s failed attempt to sign Mikhailo Mudryk.

Despite being one of the Premier League’s top performers, his arrival didn’t initially generate much excitement among the fans.

However, the former Brighton player performed admirably in the second half of the previous season, scoring vital goals for Mikel Arteta’s team.

In the current season, he has primarily served as an impact substitute for the club, consistently making positive contributions when he takes the field.

This has elevated him to a position of importance at the Emirates, earning him significant praise for his contributions.

Pundit Thomas Chatelle is impressed with how he performs and tells DH in Belgium: “He has this mentality of always being ready for the team. For a manager, it’s more comfortable to know that we have someone capable of unlocking a game in this manner as well as having the mentality of accepting this situation.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been a very good signing for us and his impact on the team since he joined has been impressive.

His form off the bench makes us believe we can still earn points from matches late in the game.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…