Pundit praises Arsenal’s training after goal against Leicester City

Kevin Campbell has been impressed with Arsenal’s training methods after watching David Luiz’s goal against Leicester City.

It was a well-worked free-kick that the Gunners executed to perfection and Campbell says Mikel Arteta deserves credit.

The Spaniard is in his first managerial stint after the Gunners took a gamble on him last season.

He has earned himself credit by winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield, but his team has been struggling recently.

Their win over Leicester City came after they lost 1-0 to Manchester City and they needed that sort of response.

The likes of Willian and Nicolas Pepe were in fine form in the win over the Foxes, but the Luiz goal showed that the team is working on innovative methods to get results and that impressed Campbell.

He told Football Insider: “Mikel Arteta and the coaching staff deserve credit because that is definitely a training ground routine.

“You could see a couple of block offs and it was a very clever run by David Luiz. It was a smart bit of late movement.

“The ball in from Willian was absolutely perfect. There was enough spin and pace on the delivery for the ball to fly off Luiz’s head and arrow into the corner. Schmeichel could not get there.

“It was a really, really well worked goal. A tremendous piece of play.”

It is good to see the players execute training ground routines and hopefully, there will be more to come in future matches.