Pundit praises Arteta for keeping all his players hungry

Managing a large and talented squad is often considered one of the most demanding tasks for any manager, as maintaining balance, motivation and discipline can become increasingly complex when many players are competing for limited places. Arsenal have invested heavily in their squad depth and now possess one of the strongest groups in world football. With so many high-quality players available, there was a belief that Mikel Arteta might face challenges in keeping the entire squad satisfied while sustaining harmony within the team.

Managing Competition Within The Squad

Arteta has been given a squad filled with top players who continually push to be selected and aim to catch his attention in training and in matches. Only eleven can start at any one time, which naturally creates competition, and the potential for frustration among those who are not selected is always present. Such situations have historically caused issues for many clubs, leading to reduced cohesion and unnecessary tension.

However, Arsenal’s situation appears to be different. Arteta has so far avoided the common pitfalls associated with a deep squad. Instead, he has succeeded in getting every player to work for him, regardless of whether they start or come from the bench. The commitment shown by the group has been evident throughout the season, with the team maintaining high standards and consistently performing at a level that enables them to win the majority of their matches. This harmony reflects a collective understanding of the broader goals and the importance of contributions from every individual.

Upson’s Praise For Arteta’s Leadership

Pundit Matt Upson believes that Arteta deserves significant recognition for managing such a competitive environment effectively. Speaking on the BBC, he said, “It is not easy for a manager to keep a squad of this depth hungry, together and fighting for the shirt, but also responding in the right way when not in the team. Ultimately, Mikel Arteta has all his players pulling in the same direction. The goal is a Premier League title and getting a far as they can in the Champions League.”