Pundit praises Aubameyang for changes we have all seen recently

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, has praised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his recent return to form, not just because of his goals.

The club captain and Alexandre Lacazette have both been leading from the front in fine fashion in recent weeks.

Their attitude and energy is having a positive impact on the rest of the squad.

Auba’s body language for much of last season was poor and it was clear to see that there was a disconnection between him and the team.

This resulted in him scoring very few goals, but this campaign will end with him getting on the scoresheet more often.

The Gabon star is showing more desire to be successful and to help Arsenal win matches.

This is the way to lead as a club captain and Campbell could tell that the attacker has a different and much better attitude in this campaign.

He admits Auba is a reserved individual, but in the last few weeks, he has been showing significant improvement in terms of his attitude and he wants to be more involved in making the team better.

Campbell said to Football Insider about both strikers:

“Both players have been criticised during their time at Arsenal, 100 per cent.

“You can see that Aubameyang’s attitude is a lot different this season.

“Through his nature, he takes things easier. He is a very relaxed person. I don’t think that is what is required at Arsenal right now though.

“The elder players have to get a grip of that dressing room and mould these younger players.

“It is amazing to hear Aubameyang and Lacazette are taking it on their shoulders. It is massively important for Arsenal that these two are taking on that mantle.”