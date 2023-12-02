Pundit praises the quality of two standout Arsenal players

Pundit Leon Osman has praised Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus for their contributions in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory against Wolves. The win extended Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table, creating a gap between them and the chasing pack.

Osman highlighted the impressive performances of Saka and Jesus, who played key roles in the Gunners’ strong start to the game. While Saka found the back of the net, Jesus, though not on the scoresheet, played exceptionally well and contributed significantly to Arsenal’s positive play throughout the fixture.

Mikel Arteta will be pleased with the outcome, and Osman specifically acknowledged Saka and Jesus for their quality and impact during key passages of play in the match.

He said on Premier League Productions:

“The quality he [Saka] showed at the beginning, and the quality Jesus showed at the start of the move – they deserved that little bit of luck.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka and Jesus were involved in most of the good things we did in the game and they deserve credit.

They are two players we can always trust to do well for us whenever they play.