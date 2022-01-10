Pundit predicts Arsenal loanee has played his last game for the club

Danny Mills is confident that Ainsley Maitland-Niles has played his last game for Arsenal.

The Englishman left the club for AS Roma on loan last week and made his debut for his new club last night.

He expects to become an important member of the first team in Rome, something he never quite enjoyed at Arsenal.

Maitland-Niles wanted to leave the Emirates since last summer and was promised more game time, but that never happened in the first half of the campaign.

Somehow, he is out of favour with Mikel Arteta and former Premier League star, Mills believes the England international knows he probably doesn’t have a future at the Emirates.

He would now look to impress and earn a permanent transfer away from Arsenal.

He tells Football Insider: “He probably thinks he knows he’s not going to play for the club again so he needs to go out and play and show what he can do.

“He’s a very good player but it looks like, for whatever reason, that Arsenal are not overly keen and want to move him on.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maitland-Niles tried his best to win a place on the Arsenal team, but he never looked good enough for Arteta.

The club should have sold the midfielder in the summer if you consider how many times he was needed in the first half of this campaign.

We would try to do that at the end of this season, but he would cost a buying club considerably less then.