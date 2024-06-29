Pundit predicts Arsenal star will score England’s first goal against Slovakia

Gary Neville has surprisingly tipped Declan Rice to score England’s first goal against Slovakia.

The Three Lions are set to face Slovakia in the round of 16 at Euro 2024, and they are widely expected to secure victory.

Despite remaining unbeaten in the competition, England has not met the high expectations of their fans so far. Their group-stage performances were uninspiring and lacked excitement.

Now, they must defeat Slovakia to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

With England needing goals and perhaps looking beyond their usual attackers to score them, Neville has predicted that Declan Rice will be the one to score their first goal in the round-of-16 game.

Neville made this prediction while on the Stick to Football podcast alongside Roy Keane and Ian Wright.

Neville said: “I’m going Rice, first goalscorer!”

Keane replied: “No chance!”

Neville then added: “I think with Kobbie (Mainoo) playing, he can go forward once, twice, three times a half. He can make those runs.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is not famous for his goalscoring, however, he scored some really important goals for Arsenal last season and could do so for England.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…