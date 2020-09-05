Pundit predicts Arsenal’s finishing position next season

Robbie Savage thinks that Mikel Arteta can lead Arsenal back into the top four at the end of the coming season.

The Spaniard was named Arsenal’s manager late last year and he has gotten the Gunners in top form again.

They have won two trophies since he became the club’s manager and he seems to have brought back the winning mindset to the Emirates.

The Gunners have earned wins against the likes of Liverpool (twice), Manchester City and Chelsea in recent months and they have been busy in the transfer market as well.

They have followed up signing two defenders in the January transfer window with a move for Willian for free and Gabriel from Lille.

Savage was predicting the teams and the positions that they will end the 2020/21 season and he was confident that the Gunners will be able to end the campaign inside the top four if they continue making progress.

Savage reasoned in his Mirror column: “Mikel Arteta has done unbelievably well to win the FA Cup and toughen up the Gunners’ soft centre since he took over from Unai Emery.