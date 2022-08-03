Pundit predicts how many goals Gabriel Jesus will score

Gabby Agbonlahor has backed Gabriel Jesus to convert more chances than the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette did at Arsenal.

The Brazilian has just moved to the Emirates from Manchester City as Arsenal looks to bolster their squad with more attacking talents.

The striker has shown some great form in preseason, suggesting that they have signed a top player.

Jesus was never the first choice at the Etihad, but he still scored many goals for City.

At Arsenal, he would be their key man in attack and his preseason form suggests he will score plenty.

Former Aston Villa man Agbonlahor believes he will score at least 15 times in the Premier League alone.

He tells Football Insider: “He’s going to get so many chances, chances that [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, [Alexandre] Lacezette, [Eddie] Nketiah and [Folarin] Balogun were all missing, he will put away.

“He will get at least 15 Premier League goals, guaranteed. That’s huge and what Arsenal have been missing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus looks like a proper goal machine, and he is very motivated to make an impact at the Emirates.

If the Brazilian takes his preseason form with him into this campaign, his goals could power us into an unexpected title challenge.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about our new signings and how they are settling in, especially Gabriel Jesus!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids