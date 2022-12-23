Pundit predicts how much Saka will cost any suitor

Alan Hutton believes Bukayo Saka could be sold by Arsenal, and it is just a matter of a club paying the right price for him, and they will get their hands on the attacker.

The Englishman is in talks over a new Gunners deal, but it is taking longer than fans expected, and other sides are circling, hoping they will get encouragement to make their move for him.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side is not considering selling him now for any price and will do whatever they can to keep him long-term.

Hutton admits it will be hard to see him leave Arsenal but suggests a huge bid could tempt them into cashing in.

He tells Football Insider:

“It is football. He is obviously at a big club at this moment in time. Under Mikel Arteta they are going in the right direction, they are building a squad to try and compete.

“They would not want to get rid of him. But if City come in with £90m or bigger than that, do they take it? We will have to wait and see.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to think Arsenal would consider selling Saka regardless of the price, but in football, you can never say never, and £90m or higher is a nice amount to get for a player you developed at your club.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Reiss Nelson’s sad interview before his heart-breaking injury.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids