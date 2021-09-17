Pundit predicts one big change to the Arsenal line up against Burnley

Kevin Campbell has predicted that Thomas Partey will start Arsenal’s Premier League game against Burnley with Ainsley Maitland-Niles dropping out of the lineup.

The Ghanaian has struggled with injury since he has been at Arsenal and he missed their start to this season because of yet another injury.

However, he came on for a few minutes in their 1-0 win against Norwich as he stepped up his recovery from injury.

He is now expected to be on from the start when the Gunners take on Burnley at the weekend.

With Arsenal in need of yet another win, former Gunners star, Campbell reckons it is almost a certainty that he would replace Maitland-Niles in the team’s lineup that played against the Canaries.

He says when the midfielder plays, the Gunners are a much better side and he expects him and Albert Sambi Lokonga to be the starting midfielders in the game.

“Partey has to start, 100 per cent,” he told Football Insider.

“Arsenal are a much better outfit with him in the centre of the midfield.

“I expect to see him and Albert Lokonga dove-tailing that midfield against Burnley.

“It is no disrespect to Ainsley Maitland-Niles because I thought he had a good game on Saturday. But Thomas Partey is world-class as far as I’m concerned.

“We saw the influence a world-class player can have coming off the bench against Norwich so for me, he has to start. He has got to start.

“I would stick with the same team apart from that. I don’t see why not. Let’s go, it’s time to move forward.”