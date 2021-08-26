Pundit predicts that Arsenal will finish lower than last season

Rio Ferdinand has told Arsenal’s fans to be prepared to see their club finish 9th in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal has made a terrible start to this campaign and has lost their opening two Premier League games of the season.

The Gunners are currently firmly in the relegation zone and it doesn’t get better when one looks at their fixture list with Manchester City their next opponents.

The Premier League champions will look to crush Mikel Arteta’s side and earn all the points when both clubs meet this weekend.

The Gunners have added the likes of Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale to their squad in this transfer window and will hope these players help them earn the points that they need to climb up the league table.

However, Ferdinand doesn’t think the Gunners have what it takes to get into the European places at the end of the campaign and says they should expect to finish around mid-table.

He said as quoted by Sun Sports: “I would be happy with top ten if I was you lot [Arsenal fans].

“I think you will finish ninth. Let me look at the league table right now, you’re 19th right now.

“Brighton would bang up Arsenal right now! Brighton would be a problem for you lot!

“He still thinks it’s the O2 Arsenal with the O2 on the shirt. Brighton would smack you up, bruv!

“You lot need to do something because oh boy. You know what, I can’t even laugh this week because Man Utd put a dent in my confidence.”