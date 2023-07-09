Pundit predicts that Kai Havertz could become Arsenal’s Frank Lampard”

The ex-Liverpool and Villa striker Dean Saunders claims the Gunners are going to be hard to beat in this coming season with Havertz in the team, saying on talkSPORT, “[The] Back four looks good, goalkeeper Ramsdale looks good. I can’t see them losing many games next season.”

He said so while speaking about how influential Kai Havertz could be for Arsenal’s title charge. Havertz joined from Chelsea a few weeks ago, though he hasn’t received as much attention this week with all the talk being on Rice and Timber’s arrivals. Even so, with him set to be utilized as an attacking midfielder, Saunders is predicting he could be the next Frank Lampard. Lampard is one of the finest goalscoring midfielders the Premier League has ever seen; his stats in front of goal are mind-blowing. He had 177 goals in 609 games.

The theory is that Havertz, who loves to attack and find himself in the opposition box, could do a Lampard at Arsenal. About Havertz being compared to Lampard Saunders claims,”I look at Arsenal, you know, Martinelli on the left, Saka on the right, Jesus down the middle. Rice sitting, Havertz joining in with Martinelli down the left channel making runs.

“For me, Havertz is a bit like Lampard; like arriving in the box late, he can’t play with his back to goal.”

[On if he can score as many goals as Lampard] “No, he’s not as good as Frank Lampard; not many were.

“But in that position where Xhaka played, making runs, getting into the box, joining in, and finding gaps, I think he will do well, and you’ve got Odegaard on the other side.

Havertz is an upgrade to Xhaka; there’s no doubt about it. Hopefully he, along with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, can turn out to be the best midfielders, not only in the Premier League but also all over Europe.

