Pundit predicts that unwanted Arsenal player will run down his contract

Kevin Campbell believes there is a very good chance that Ainsley Maitland-Niles will run down his contract at Arsenal and leave the club for free.

The Englishman spent the second half of last season on loan at AS Roma after pushing to leave Arsenal for most of the campaign.

He flopped at the Serie A club and has now returned to the Emirates.

He doesn’t have so many takers in this transfer window, and there is no plan to offer him a new deal even though the current one expires in less than 12 months.

Campbell thinks he is nearing the end of his stint at Arsenal, and he is likely to leave the club as a free agent next season.

He tells Football Insider:

“You could make a case to keep him around.

“But at the end of the day, the levels in this Arsenal squad are moving up – and they’re looking to bring in that next bracket of player.

“So if Maitland-Niles is going to see out the rest of his contract then I understand that.

“We could see him hanging around and playing a role unless someone is going to stump up a fee for him.”

Maitland-Niles was a very promising player when he first broke onto the scene at Arsenal, but he hasn’t lived up to the expectations we had of him.

Now is our only chance to make money from his sale, but we might be forced to keep him for the rest of this campaign.