Pundit predicts the number of points Arsenal will end the season with

Robbie Savage takes a dim view on where Arsenal will finish the season.

As teams prepare to enter the final few months of the season, Robbie Savage has predicted how the Premier League’s top ten would look at the end of the season.

The former Leicester City star made some known predictions as reported in the Express, like Liverpool winning the league crown, but he also added that the Reds would end the campaign unbeaten and amass a point haul of 110 points.

He also added that Manchester City and Leicester City would be the other teams who will finish inside the top three.

He predicts that Arsenal would finish the season outside the top eight with a ninth-place finish their best outcome at the end of the season.

He claims that Mikel Arteta’s side would pick up just 22 more points from their remaining games and finish the season with a total of 53 points.

You got to hope that Savage’s prediction is wrong and Arsenal finish the season on more than 53 points but in all honesty, it is hard to argue with his numbers on this.

Arsenal is currently in Dubai planning for the end of their season. The Gunners have made two new additions to their team and Arteta will be hoping that Pablo Mari can start against Newcastle United and bring a new dimension to their build-up play from the back.

The Gunners take on Newcastle first on their return and their performance in that game will go a long way to show how prepared they are to attack the rest of the season.