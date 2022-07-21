Pundit predicts the role Gabriel Jesus will play at Arsenal next season

Alan Hutton believes Gabriel Jesus will be Arsenal’s primary goal-scorer in this campaign.

The Gunners have just signed the striker from Manchester City, and he will be a starter at the Emirates.

He and Eddie Nketiah are Arsenal’s main attackers in this campaign, and the Brazilian has started his time at the club well.

He has been scoring more than enough goals in this preseason, and their fans are delighted to have signed such a top-quality player.

Former Aston Villa man, Hutton, believes he will be the club’s main goal-scorer in this campaign.

He expects him to do very well to add goals to Arsenal’s games. The 37-year-old tells Football Insider:

“You talk about players getting off to a flyer, he’s already done that in pre-season. He’s scored goals.

“We know what type of player he is, he likes to score he’s got clever movement, he links up play well. He’s versatile as well.

“I think they will play him as a number nine but the opportunity is there to move him around depending on who they are playing against. He gives Arteta that as well.

“So I think he could be a real good signing. I think they’ve done well getting him from Man City and I think he could do well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus did well at City, and he scored some crucial goals for them, even though he was not their main striker.

At Arsenal, he will get a prominent role, and that should make him become even better as a footballer.

