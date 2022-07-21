Pundit predicts the role Gabriel Jesus will play at Arsenal next season

Alan Hutton believes Gabriel Jesus will be Arsenal’s primary goal-scorer in this campaign.
The Gunners have just signed the striker from Manchester City, and he will be a starter at the Emirates.
He and Eddie Nketiah are Arsenal’s main attackers in this campaign, and the Brazilian has started his time at the club well.
He has been scoring more than enough goals in this preseason, and their fans are delighted to have signed such a top-quality player.
Former Aston Villa man, Hutton, believes he will be the club’s main goal-scorer in this campaign.
He expects him to do very well to add goals to Arsenal’s games. The 37-year-old tells Football Insider:
“You talk about players getting off to a flyer, he’s already done that in pre-season. He’s scored goals.
“We know what type of player he is, he likes to score he’s got clever movement, he links up play well. He’s versatile as well.
“I think they will play him as a number nine but the opportunity is there to move him around depending on who they are playing against. He gives Arteta that as well.
“So I think he could be a real good signing. I think they’ve done well getting him from Man City and I think he could do well.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus did well at City, and he scored some crucial goals for them, even though he was not their main striker.
At Arsenal, he will get a prominent role, and that should make him become even better as a footballer.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video Highlights – Orlando 1-3 Arsenal – Gunners leave it late but come through in end
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
The dog’s on the streets knew we needed a main goal scorer and when we sign one i think all us fans thought ok he will be our main man up front , so a pundit stating the obvious is hardly news.
But nice try.
I do agree , but we knew this already without a pundit having to tell us.
I still think Arsenal should sign another striker in this window. I doubt that Jesus and Nketiah are an adequate strike force to fire the club to her targets in a long season involving a European campaign in which we expect to go far and even win.
I know we have young Balogun waiting on the wings. But I doubt he is ready to perform in the big stage.
So, I’d love to see another striker, preferably one who gives the team a different option – may be a Giroud-like striker.
I’d rate this more of a priority signing than the much-touted winger. But if Pepe leaves, then I’d love to see a striker and a replacement winger brought in.
Luckily, the window still has a long way to run
To be top we 4 , we need some one to score 20 PL gaols . We need a Kane and Son type in our team. My money is on Jesus and Saka to be ours world class players.
2022
Kane: 17 GL and 9 Assit= Total 26 PL Contri
Son: 23 GL and 7 Assit= Total 30 PL Contri.
2021-
Kane: 23 GL and 14 Assit= Total 37 PL Contri
Son: 17 GL and 10 Assit= Total 30 PL Contri
To fire us above Spurs, we surely needs Jesus and Saka to Fire.
Jesus should be 20 PL goalsand 7 Assist
and Saka should hit 15 PL goals and 10 Assist.
If not then another year below Spurs
Now can you show any city players that scored over 20 goals and still won the league?
course you cant…….this is absolute tosh.
Jesus was getting roughly 90 – 105 grand a week at man city, we’ve now doubled his salary. And who would give Nketiah 100 grand a week if not us?
Jesus should be on 140 – 150 a week
Nketiah should be on 60 – 70 a week
Both players possibly earn bonus payments upwards of 10 grand a week
Stating the obvious isn’t he? what’s next?an article about the role Ramsdale will play this season??
Arsenal is one of the oldest team in the premier league.they should not only be thinking about 4th place every season.they should be thinking about wining titles.not just 4th place everytime.
To be honest instead of adding more winger is better to add one more striker in lautaro matinez, play jesus wide cause need goals and goals to be in top 4 jG JESUS L MARTINEZ. B SAKA. Those can contribute 50 goals