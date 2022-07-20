Pundit predicts where Zinchenko will play for Arsenal next season

Noel Whelan has predicted that Oleksandr Zinchenko will not play as a left-back at Arsenal, instead, he and Kieran Tierney will play on the left wing, with the Manchester City man playing further forward.

The Ukrainian is close to completing a switch to Arsenal from City as Mikel Arteta continues to raid his former club.

His arrival means the Gunners now have another option on the left wing and the persistent injuries being suffered by Tierney will make some fans think he has joined as a backup to the left-back.

However, the former Leeds United man Whelan, believes he and Tierney will be in the same starting XI and do damage to other clubs on that wing.

He tells Football Insider: “I don’t see Zinchenko playing at left-back, to be honest with you.

“I see him playing further up the field, on that left wing. That’s going to be a real partnership – Tierney and Zinchenko.

“They can chop and change as much as they want on that side, in attack and defence – I think it’s a really exciting proposition.

“I’d be very surprised if Tierney were to drop down the pecking order as a result of this deal. In my opinion, I’m thinking Arteta has got a plan for both of them in this Arsenal side.

“Zinchenko is more suited to an attacking role, for me, anyway. He links up very well and I think he’ll settle in very nicely.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney remains one of the finest left-backs in the country, and Zinchenko will struggle to play if the Scotsman is fit.

With that in mind, his best bet to be on the team would be to take a position further forward.

Fortunately, he is adept at playing in that role having done so on several occasions at City.

