Pundit previews the key changes Manchester City has made to their game

Manchester City is rebuilding their squad after losing the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji among several other stars.

The Citizens did not win any trophies last season, so it is not a surprise that they want to change some things about how they play.

They need that change and are now working with a team of several new stars, which has affected how they play.

All change at City

It is a deliberate effort to make some changes to the Pep Guardiola set-up, and pundit Adrian Clarke has discussed the difference in how they play now ahead of their weekend game.

He wrote on Arsenal Media:

“This season, they seem prepared to bypass the press with a higher number of long-range passes, and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival feels like an indication that playing short from the back is no longer essential. There are also signs they want to press higher with greater authority, and their five shot-ending high turnovers are the second-most in the division.”

Arsenal is also a very different team

On their last two visits to the Emirates, we have demonstrated to City that we are now a significantly improved team, which included a 5-1 humbling, and they will still struggle against us. We expect our players to be ready to win the game.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…