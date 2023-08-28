Pundit proclaims that Bukayo Saka “is made of different stuff”

Bukayo Saka has grown in stature since making his league debut for Arsenal in the 2018–19 season. In his first season, he only appeared in one league game. He improved on it the next season, appearing in 26 games, scoring once, and assisting five times.

He improved again in the 2020–21 season, appearing in 32 league games, scoring five goals, and assisting on three others. He was better in the 2021–22 season, reaching double digits in league goals with 11 goals and seven assists in 38 appearances.

He was terrific last season, as he got even better, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 38 league appearances.

You cannot look at the 21-year-old’s league stats and fail to notice what a brilliant player he’s developing into. PL Pundit Tim Sherwood admits how blown away he is by Saka, who he feels was Arsenal’s best player last season, saying he oozes confidence, is consistent, is reliable (considering he wants to play every game), and is poised to win the Player of the Season this time around.

Talking about the Arsenal No. 7, Sherwood said on Soccer Saturday: “He feels like he waited for a long time for his opportunity at Arsenal, and he played from a very young age.

“But the boy has got the confidence to feel like he’s ready, and he wants to get his head down, he wants to work hard, he wants to prove to Mikel Arteta that he is the real deal.

“The durability of him to play that amount of games, everyone talks about now: Oh, the games come thick and fast, and they need a break and rest period, this boy doesn’t.

“This boy is made of different stuff. You know, if you left him out and said, ‘I want to rest you’, he’d be devastated.

“He wants to play every single week, and why wouldn’t you? He’s at one of the biggest clubs in the country, he’s got all the facilities in the world. He’s got a magnificent young manager who believes in him.

“He’s got a group of young players that he’s come through the academy with, and added to that, they’re making very, very good signings.

“But this boy Saka, I can’t speak highly enough of him, from the academy, the best player they had last season and probably going to be the player of the season this year, one of their own.”

Saka is up for another big season in Arsenal colours; there’s no ceiling to how good he can be. He already has two goals in three games. I hope this time he sees to it that Arsenal finally win the league title race they lost last season.

Darren N

